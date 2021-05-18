WANE 15 hosts Focus 15: Police and the Community discussion 1 year after protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —In honor of the one-year anniversary of the protests in downtown Fort Wayne WANE 15 brought the police and the community together to learn how much if any change has been made in the city.

Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Sheriff David Gladaux, Deputy Prosecute Mike McAlexander, Reverend Bill McGill, and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers were all a part of the discussion.

The discussion was held at Sweetwater Sounds and focused on events that took place at the end of May, more specifically Friday, Saturday, and Sunday protests. However, the group also talked about looking forward to the next with the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice.

Michelle chambers “You can look at the members on the stage (and) that the lenses that we all see life through,” Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said. “When we come together and have the same lenses and you know have a moment of of more of a team perspective because you know policing has their views public server has their view, faith have their view we got a big ride to bring those lenses together.”

ChangeMakers Fort Wayne was part of last year’s protests and it can be argued they helped prompt momentum for change. So why did they not show up tonight after previously saying they would?

“After much consideration and some back and forth feelings, things are just not going to align well in order for us to participate in the panel.” ChangeMakers Organization



During the panel discussion, the group did comment on their Facebook page. Below are the status they made.





“I would have liked to have heard what they had to say in response to some of the actions taken trying to address the situation that occurred,” Mayor Tom Henry said.

“I would have to say disappointed that they didn’t show up tonight because of those same reasons we had good open dialogue which is what we should be doing,” Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said.

WANE 15 reached out to the ChangeMakers after the discussion to get their comments and they have not responded to our request. They did, however, announce that on Friday, May 28th they will hold a peaceful protest reunion at the Allen County Courthouse starting at 3 p.m.

