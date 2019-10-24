WANE 15 honored for ‘Best Weathercast’ at Indiana broadcasters awards

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri has been honored with an Indiana Broadcasters Association Spectrum Award for his weather forecasting. Ferreri received the Best in Broadcasting – Weather award at the Indiana Broadcasters Conference luncheon on Thursday in Carmel.

WANE 15 was also a finalist in two other categories at the Spectrum Awards — News Feature for Kaitor’s Kay’s story on football player Johnny Bright titled “Changing the Face of Football” and General News Story for Alyssa Ivanson’s feature on the detective who investigated the April Tinsley cold case titled ‘Cold Case Detectives.’