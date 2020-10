Members of the American Legion Department of Indiana present WANE 15 General Manager Tom Antisdel with a “We Change Lives Award” on Friday, October 9, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Members of the American Legion Department of Indiana presented WANE 15 with a “We Change Lives” award Friday.

WANE 15 General Manager Tom Antisdel received the award outside the station. The award was given for community service that “embodies the true character of our organization and our Children and Youth program by broadcasting the Pledge of Allegiance to the surrounding community.”

WANE 15 airs “The Daily Pledge of Allegiance” during First News Monday thru Friday.