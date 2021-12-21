WANE 15 awards $5K to Community Foundation for Giving Greater Allen County Day

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — WANE 15 is granting the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne with $5,000, supporting the new Giving Greater Allen County Day that’s set for April of next year.

Giving Greater Allen County Day is a 12 hour day of giving, where the Community Foundation challenges the community to give to their favorite non-profit. That can be in time, talent, or with giving money.

It all stems from the Community Foundation’s giving Tuesday now initiative, which helped with COVID relief. Since then, local non-profits requested to have an annual giving day, and the Community Foundation created this campaign.

The $5,000 granted will go towards making sure the day is a success, and provide matching dollars and price incentives to the non-profits that participate in the giving day. Alison Gerardot with the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne encourages the community to find the nonprofit that interests you and give whatever you can.

“You know there are so many opportunities, so many amazing non profits doing wonderful work in this community to be able to connect with essentially”

The goal is to raise $1-Million or more, and they hope to have at least 150 non-profits participate.