FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Indiana Hall of Famer Walter Jordan is getting ready to gear up for his annual basketball camp. Dan Kline from the Hoops and Standards camp stopped by WANE 15 Saturday morning to share more about the camp.

The 2023 Walter Jordan Hoops and Standards Camp begins on Tuesday, May 30, through June 2. Middle schoolers start at 8:30 a.m., and the camp for high schoolers begins at 12:30.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 11 to 17. Registration is $165 per child. Discounts are available for multiple children. The camp is being held at Northrop High School. Registration can be found here.