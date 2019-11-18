Walmart to hire 45 at Auburn Distribution Center

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2013 file photo, customers walk outside of a Wal-mart store in San Jose, Calif. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Walmart is hiring 45 full-time associates, including order fillers and RSR-Lift drivers, to support its Auburn distribution center.

The Auburn distribution center serves 132 Walmart stores and clubs throughout the region. Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.30 per hour and can reach more than $18.58 an hour based on work area, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full time- qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a hiring event on November 22 from 8 pm to 5 pm at 1729 State Road 8, Auburn, IN. Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s jobs available, benefits, the application process and have an opportunity to meet one on one with the management team. Applicants can also apply for roles at careers.walmart.com.