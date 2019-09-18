Walmart hosts free wellness event in Indiana stores

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Walmart stores across Indiana will be offering free health screenings Saturday.

The national retail super-chain will provide services and resources including information on heart health.

The event will take place Saturday at Walmart stores in Indiana with pharmacies.

In addition to information on heart health, Walmarts will be providing the following:

Free health screenings: total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), and vision (at stores with vision centers)

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways

Wellness demonstrations

Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings since beginning the wellness event in 2014. To find the store nearest you, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness.