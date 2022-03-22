FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne residents might see more Fort Wayne Police Department drones in the sky, thanks to a $5,000 grant provided by Walmart.

In November 2021, the Walmart store on Maysville Rd. awarded the FWPD Air Support Unit $5,000 which was utilized to purchase 3 drones.

These drones will be used for crash and crime scene mapping as well as interior building and confined space searches.

Members of the Air Support Unit met with employees of the Maysville Rd. Walmart to show off the drones and express their gratitude for the community support.