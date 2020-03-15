Walmart adjusting operating hours due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2013 file photo, customers walk outside of a Wal-mart store in San Jose, Calif. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WANE) – Walmart is adjusting their operating hours, according to a press release posted Saturday on the retail giant’s website.

According to Walmart U.S. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith, they’re adjusting their operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

The change is to “better support our associates and serve our customers,” said Smith. She explained that this will help ensure associates are able to stock the products customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.

She further stated that stores currently operating under more reduced hours, such as regularly closing at 10 p.m. or opening at 7 a.m., will keep their current hours of operation.

Smith said associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and their supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.

She also noted that the company has a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.