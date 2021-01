FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction on the replica Veterans National Memorial Wall is making progress.

Ground broke on the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in November.

The wall is inscribed with names of more than 50,000 Americans killed or missing during the Vietnam War.

In the past 60 days, the concrete foundation and walls have been built. The sidewalks are planned to be poured in the spring.

The completion date is targeted for Memorial Weekend.