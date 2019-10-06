Walking to end Alzheimer’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 1,500 people showed up at Parkview Field Saturday to walk in support of curing Alzheimer’s.

Many of the participants in this year’s Memory Walk to End Alzheimer’s sported purple T-shirts, the awareness color for Alzheimer’s disease.

The fundraising goal for this year was $290,000 with proceeds going to Alzheimer’s research as well as events and services for those dealing with the disease.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. with more than 100,000 people suffering from the disease in Indiana alone.

Despite the sadness that this disease can bring, walkers were smiling Saturday as they made new connections with others fighting the same fight.

“This is so awesome because you can look around and everybody is having a good time,” said Walk Manager Abby Geha. “They’re dancing, they’re seeing people that they know. They’re hugging, they’re smiling, and for such a sad disease, what you see here is people that have made connections through it, and it’s just awesome.”

WANE 15 was a proud sponsor of the event.