Walking Bridal Show takes over downtown Wabash in May

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wed Wabash announced it is hosting a “Walking Bridal Show” that will take over downtown Wabash on May 16, from 1 p.m – 4 p.m.

“Think of an outdoor, walkable bridal show that will be a fun and unique way to see up to 20 different and unique vendors of wedding related products while comfortably maintaining social distancing guidelines,” Wed Wabash said.

Engaged couples and their guests start by picking up their “passports” at Ellen’s Bridal on Market Street and proceed through 15 different stops: touring venues for weddings, receptions, and parties, meeting with suppliers and walking historic Wabash.

Members of Wed Wabash and one guest may walk for free. For others, tickets are $5 per person. Contacting Wed Wabash at 260-563-6565 or hello@wedwabash.com to receive a ticket.

Visit www.WedWabash.com to learn more about this very unique organization and the many services it offers.