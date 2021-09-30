Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Parkview Field Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening on Saturday at Parkview Field. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting the online and in person event.

In order to maintain the health of each person participating and volunteering, an online walk will be provided to do at home as well as safety precautions at Parkview Field for the event.

On Walk day, participants are able to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s.

“We’re glad to be back in person this year because coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants,” said Abby Geha, manager, Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “The Promise Garden ceremony is an incredible visual display of the impact the disease has on our community, and it shows all those affected that they are not alone.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 215,000 caregivers. The Fort Wayne walk has a goal to raise $250,000.

To register or give, visit the website.