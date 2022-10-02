FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is connecting with the community through an event that supports those living in poverty throughout northeast Indiana.

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding “The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” at Parkview Field.

Attendees walk from the field through the streets of downtown Fort Wayne with a goal to help those living in poverty by raising awareness and fundraising.

Choose either a 3.1 mile (5k) route, 1-mile loop or one lap around the concourse (1/3 mile). Registration starts at 1 p.m., and the walk is at 2 p.m.