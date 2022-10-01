FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters are joining the family of an organ donor Saturday on a walk to raise awareness about how donations can save lives.

The annual Walk to Save Lives started in 2009 after 19-year-old Jennifer Spurgeon of Fort Wayne died in a fire. She was a registered organ donor and those donations ended up saving the lives of three people– two kidney recipients and a liver recipient.

“Jennifer’s life didn’t stop that day. She continues to make a difference,” organizers said.

Spurgeon’s mom, Rhonda Berger, is sharing her story before the walk to raise awareness about organ donations, transplants, and financial support for recipients as well as the families of donors.

All participants receive a giveaway and an honorary bib to wear during the walk, which starts at 10 a.m. on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus.

Organizers said more than 1,100 Hoosiers are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. The walk features donor and transplant recipient stories, as well as activities for kids, music, food and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit Indiana Donor Network Foundation, and provide support for Hoosier transplant recipients and families of donor heroes.

Sign up to be a donor on the organization’s website.