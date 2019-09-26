Walk, pet costume contest to highlight Howl-o-walkoween event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE ANIMAL CARE & CONTROL) — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is combining its Walk for Animals and Halloween Pet Parade events into one fun-filled Howl-o-walkoween.

Drawing from elements of both events, the Howl-o-walkoween will feature a one-mile walk and a pet costume contest. The pet-friendly event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Franke Park.

This year participants will be walking in honor of Gracie. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control received reports of her running free for a couple of days, possibly abandoned by her previous owner. Animal Control Officers along with community members from a Facebook group called Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne tried everything they could to contain her. After a couple of days trying to gain her trust everyone involved was horrified when Gracie was struck by a train. Amazingly, Gracie survived. She was immediately rushed to Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Services, or NIVES, and life-saving care was initiated. She lost a leg as a result of the accident, but made a full recovery and is now living her best life with her new family.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Humane Education Department works to prevent scenarios like this. Money raised at the Howl-o-walkoween will allow educators to continue to reach thousands of children each year through summer camps, classroom visits, shelter tours, educational videos and Kind News magazines. Their mission is to teach children to be responsible pet guardians, how to be safe around animals and empower them to make a difference in their community.

Participants can register online at fwacc.org. Registration fees range from $20 to $25 per person with a portion being refunded if you are able to fundraise at least $100. There will be prizes for the best costumes in the following categories; homemade, animal duo, themed group, fictional character, celebrity or athlete, food or drink, animal/human duo, and spooky.