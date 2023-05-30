WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Bowen Center and Wabash officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate a new Bowen Center health clinic in Wabash.

The ceremony will be held at the current Bowen Center outpatient office at 255 N. Miami St. in downtown Wabash.

Bowen Center said it hopes the new health clinic will address the “unique healthcare challenges underserved populations face.”

“By improving access to income-based care and providing it in a setting where multidisciplinary teams work together, we are improving and extending the lives of our patients,” said Bowen Center President and CEO Rob Ryan.

Bowen Center also has locations in Fort Wayne, Huntington and Warsaw.