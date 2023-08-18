WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – There is a lot going on in downtown Wabash this weekend. There is something to do for the entire family.

First off, the city is hosting the annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In Car Show. Funds raised at the event go toward ALS research in honor of Dave Kunkel, a native of Wabash County. Approximately 400 to 500 classic vehicles are parked around the Honeywell Center. It is completely free to stop by and view all of the vehicles on display from 9 AM to 3 PM Saturday.

Classic cars on display.

Once you’ve finished looking at the cars, you can check out the Summer Sidewalk Sales! Independent retailers will have tables out on the sidewalks and will be featuring deals on special items and seasonal products, including unique boutique clothing, books, antiques, thrifted vintage, and more. Food trucks and mobile bars will also be serving food and beverages throughout the Downtown Wabash District in conjunction with the Dave Kunkel Cruise-In. Hours vary based on the individual businesses that are participating.

Sidewalk Sales.

After shopping at local small businesses, you can visit the Downtown Wabash Farmer’s Market. More than 35 vendors will be there selling handmade, homemade, and homegrown items. This includes fresh produce, meats, dairy products, homegoods, plants, arts, and artisan wares. The market will be open from 8 AM to noon Saturday.

Finally, if you’re looking to get around, hop on Trolley No. 85! You can ride the historic trolley to get to all three events for free from 9 AM to 1 PM Saturday.

Trolley No. 85.

For more information about the 24th Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In, visit its Facebook page here. For more information on the Downtown Wabash Summer Sidewalk Sales and the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, visit this link.