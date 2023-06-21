Scott Long, the mayor of Wabash, signed an agreement to partner with a city in Ukraine as part of the Sister Cities program.

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash now has a sister city across the globe in Ukraine.

Wabash mayor Scott Long signed an agreement Tuesday during a video chat with Mayor Volodymyr Moskalenko of Korosten, Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region.

The agreement helps fulfill the Wabash mayor’s vision of “opening the world to Wabash and Wabash to the world”, the release said. The agreement intends to develop the relationship between the two cities with a focus on cultural affairs, business, and education, among other initiatives.

Wabash is the first Hoosier city to have a sister city in Ukraine through the Sister Cities International network, the release said. Another Indiana city, Monticello, has a sister city in Liubar, Ukraine, after an agreement was signed Monday.

As Mayor of Wabash, one of my goals is to better prepare our students and community to

compete globally. The relationships that I began building in Asia, beginning in 2018, have made

tremendous strides towards that goal. A community of our size can compete with larger

communities when we work with our local partners, such as Wabash City Schools, to foster

student exchange opportunities, foreign language study opportunities, and working with local

foreign owned companies, strengthens these ties. Attracting foreign direct investment into

Wabash and Wabash County is the best way to position ourselves for success well into the

future. Wabash Mayor Scott Long

According to the release, Wabash has also been working with a consultant to build relationships in Germany, Japan, and other areas.