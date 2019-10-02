Wabash police addresses citizens’ patrol group

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The Wabash Police Department is addressing a citizens’ patrol group forming during nighttime hours.

In a press release sent out Tuesday evening, Captain Matt Benson said it had been brought to the departments attention that individuals in the community have been recruiting citizens to join a nighttime patrol group in the City.

Benson said that while the department commends those who are committed to a safe community, volunteer citizens have been asked to simply “record, report, and question.”

Benson also reminded the community the inherent risks of volunteer citizens approaching and stopping people at any time of the day.

