Wabash police addresses citizens’ patrol group

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The Wabash Police Department is addressing a citizens’ patrol group forming during nighttime hours.
In a press release sent out Tuesday evening, Captain Matt Benson said it had been brought to the departments attention that individuals in the community have been recruiting citizens to join a nighttime patrol group in the City.
Benson said that while the department commends those who are committed to a safe community, volunteer citizens have been asked to simply “record, report, and question.”
Benson also reminded the community the inherent risks of volunteer citizens approaching and stopping people at any time of the day.
The full release is below.
In recent days, it has come to the Wabash Police Department’s attention that individuals in the community have been recruiting citizens to join a group that will patrol areas of the City during the nighttime hours. While the Wabash Police Department commends those who are committed to a safe community, citizens who volunteer have been asked to “record, report, and question”. Volunteers have also been told that they will be given a unique badge that will be easily identified by law enforcement. America was built on the ideal of personal freedom. People, depending on their age, have the right to be out in public at any time. By no means does the Wabash Police Department condone volunteer citizens to approach, stop and question people no matter what time of day. There are inherent risks in doing this and the detention of any individual should be left to Law Enforcement. If a citizen observes suspicious behavior, they should immediately contact the police by calling 563-1111. Call 911 if it is an emergency. There are many instances that crimes have been reported on social media, but never reported to The Wabash Police Department. The Wabash Police Department will then investigate the matter. Some encounters with suspicious individuals can turn violent in an instant. Law Enforcement officers are trained and equipped to deal with these situations. Wearing a unique badge may allow Law Enforcement to know who these volunteers are, but could be confusing to individuals they may encounter, putting the volunteers’ safety at risk. That is the last thing a member of the Wabash Police Department wants to happen. Members of this department have taken an oath to protect and serve this community, and we take that oath seriously. Our officers work diligently to keep Wabash a safe place to live. The Wabash Police Department asks that if you see something suspicious call for the police and allow us to investigate. We want everyone to be safe.Captain Matt Benson, Wabash Police Department Public Information Officer