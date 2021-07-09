Wabash Marketplace Executive Director appointed to Rural Affairs Working Group

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Denny Spinner, Executive Director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), recently appointed Wabash Marketplace Executive Director Andrea Zwiebel to serve on the newly formed Rural Affairs Working Group.

The OCRA Rural Affairs Working Group is made up of 12 members and includes elected officials, economic development professionals and those in higher education, the Wabash Marketplace, Inc said. They are tasked to provide well-rounded expert insight to help the state and the agency serve Indiana’s small communities.

According to Spinner, representatives are from Wabash, Rochester, Purdue University, Angola, Indiana University, State Senate, Rushville, Ball State University, Ivy Tech, One Southern Indiana, Floyd County Commissioner, and Indiana Association of Regional Councils.

“I am honored to represent Main Street Organizations across the State,” Zwiebel said. “The Main Street Approach is an economic development strategy for rural communities. Wabash Marketplace, Inc. uses historic preservation and community engagement to revitalize downtown Wabash.”