WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. always hosts Wabash First Friday, which consists of various activities during the first Friday of each month.

For the November edition of First Friday, Downtown Wabash hosted its first-ever “Flannel Fest” where guests are encouraged to come out wearing their best flannel.

Other district-wide activities included a pie eating contest, a beard competition and the second annual Waypoint Dodgeball Tournament.

First Friday also featured 20 small business shopping specials and the introduction of two new businesses to downtown Wabash: Vault 85 Menswear and Moon Dog.