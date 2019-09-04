Wabash choir to take the stage with Foreigner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students from the Wabash County Honor Choir will perform alongside the popular rock band Foreigner this evening.

The performance will take place at the Honeywell Center in downtown Wabash, Indiana. Foreigner will bring many hits to the stage, but it’s their former No. 1, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” that they will be rocking along to with the choral members.

The Wabash County Honor Choir is made up of 25 members. The choir program will receive a $500 donation from Foreigner as a part of this performance.

The show is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased through the Honeywell Center Box Office.