WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — June’s First Friday event in Wabash was more than a night of dining, shopping and entertainment.

It also served as a ribbon-cutting celebration of the city’s designation as a Cultural District, the twelfth in the state.

The Indiana Arts Commission says a Cultural District is a “well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use area with unique, authentic art and cultural identity. Each district is a statewide leader in cultural development.”

Wabash officials said over 3,000 people attended Friday’s event.

“If you haven’t been to Downtown Wabash in the last few years, you’ll notice the major transformation that includes boutique shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and a variety of entertainment,” Andrew Zwiebel told WANE 15.

Zwiebel is the Executive Director of Downtown Wabash, Inc.