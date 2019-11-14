W. State Blvd. reopens after garage fire

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A detached garage is badly damaged after a fire early Thursday.

Around 2:37 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of West State Blvd. near Tyler St. on report of a residential structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved detached garage fire.

The fire did not spread to any nearby structures, but W. State Blvd. was closed in both directions briefly as fire crews worked to contain the blaze. It took crews about 10 minutes to get it under control.

No one was hurt. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.