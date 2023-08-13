FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday Fort Wayne will welcome back Old Fort Volkswagen for its 22 annual car show and swap meet.

The car show puts a special feature on Audi’s, Porches, and Volkswagens with a special feature for the International Scout for the 22 show.

The show is free to the public but it does cost if you want to be a participant. For the show, it’s $10 to enter your car and $15 for swap space. Several food trucks will be at the event as well as an entertainment lounge with a DJ.

The August 19 car show and swap meet goes from 9 am to 3 pm with awards being given out at 3 pm. The event is at its usual location of Shoaff Park, located at 6401 St Joe Road.

For more information about the event see the video above or visit Old Fort Volkswagen’s website.