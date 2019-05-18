VP Pence Speaks to Taylor graduates, dozens walk out

494 graduates from Taylor University saw their college careers capped off by a commencement speech from Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Pence first congratulated individual students on various achievements they made while students at Taylor University.

“Today, she will become Taylor University’s first ever major in orphans and vulnerable children,” Pence said “Join me in congratulating Rachel Rowher.”

Pence also gave encouragement to the entire 2019 graduating class by saying this is “the perfect time to graduate in America” saying the US Economy is the “strongest it has ever been”

“You picked a great time to graduate from Taylor University,” said Pence. “The America that awaits your energies and ambitions is experiencing a new era of optimism and opportunity. You’re beginning your careers in a time of a growing American economy and restored American stature at home and abroad.”

Not all the 2019 class saw the Vice President’s speech. Pence took the podium in between two hymns. During the first hymn about 20 students left the ceremony as part of an organized walk-out.

“I support them” said Taylor graduate Hannah Tolentino. “I’ve talked to some of those individuals that chose to walk out. They did it out of support for the people who feel like they couldn’t walk out. I know people did it for their own personal reasons. I know a lot of the faculty did it to support the students as well and show the solidarity in that.”

During the second hymn the students who left returned before the diplomas were handed out.

Pence stayed after his speech to give each individual graduate a handshake as they received their diplomas.

There were multiple students who did not shake his hand. It’s unclear if those were some of the students who also left before his speech.

Pence wrapped up his commencement address by encouraging students to “go show the world that we can love God and our neighbor at the same time.”

“John Adams once said America’s strength comes from her people’s strength and devotion,” Pence said. “So, as you grow in your faith, you are literally strengthening America’s base.”

Vice President Pence left for Muncie after the commencement ceremony to board Air Force Two on his way back to Washington, D.C.