Voting for TRF’s Lego Building Challenge opens Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The best Lego builders were at the Three Rivers Festival Monday for the Lego Building Challenge at the Fort Wayne Community Center.

Builders were given 200 Legos to create their masterpieces that fit the theme: City and Area landmarks.

“Legos just seem like a hand full of years ago they got a second wind and they had a go, so we figured why not have some fun and create an event that the kids can come out. That’s the cool thing about Legos. No body is excluded from Legos. Everybody loves to build Legos and has fun doing it,” said Joel Bowerman, supervisor of Community Center Preschool Programs and Outreach.

The public can vote Wednesday through Friday for their favorite designs.