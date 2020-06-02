Voters to decide fate of FWCS Repair 2020 referendum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Voters living in the Fort Wayne Community Schools district will decide the fate of a proposed $130 million bond program to make improvements at 33 school buildings.

The Repair 2020 referendum is the third in a series of projects that began in 2012 and continued in 2016 with community approval of previous bonds. If approved, it would result in major renovations, including updating heating, ventilation and air conditioning, installing energy-efficient lighting and more.

The Allen County Election Board has indicated it might take several days to tabulate votes, so it might not be known whether the referendum is approved until later this week.