Vote safely despite uptick in COVID cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Election Day quickly approaches, many voters are concerned about their safety when they cast ballots with the increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Election officials are reporting record numbers for absentee ballots that have been requested. But in Indiana, that isn’t an option for everyone. Here and in similar states, one doctor from the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina recommends voting early to avoid long lines. She also encourages to wear masks and to social distance while at voting sites.

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli says, “It’s not about election day. It’s what we do in the days and the weeks prior to the election. We need everybody to play a role in trying to help decrease the rates of community transmission.”

The Allen County Election Board has temporarily moved to the Memorial Coliseum to allow for social distancing.

The Coliseum is taking precautions to ensure the safety of visitors.

High touch and high traffic areas are being frequently cleaned and disinfected. Guests are asked to social distance and thoroughly wash hands. Sanitizing stations are throughout the complex and they ask for masks to be worn. Entries and exits are clearly marked to avoid crossover. Workers are also screened once they arrive to work.

For a full and detailed list of the coliseum’s COVID-19 precautions visit its website.