Vote now for the mural you’d like painted at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eight area artists are vying to have their murals painted at the Jefferson Point Mall.

In partnership with the City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, Jefferson Pointe is holding a contest to award four artists the opportunity to paint a mural on a designated property wall.

“The goal of this project is to further activate this walkway with bright and cheerful artwork,” the Jefferson Pointe Mural Contest website said.

You can vote for your favorite design through June 20, here.

The top four murals will be installed this summer on the arches at the shopping center.