FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s less than a month left to vote for your favorite local farmers market in a competition that could bring home the title of best in the state, or even the country.

With enough votes, a farmers market in Fort Wayne could surpass the top in the state and be named the favorite in the Midwest or even the country. Winners of the competition, run by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, will get prizes including cash rewards to support the future of the markets. There will be winners ranked nationwide, by region and by state.

Voting ends Sept. 18.

Local markets in the running include:

The YLNI Barr Street Market- which took first place for Indiana in 2022- is in second place for the state as of Friday, only below a market in Richmond. Vote for your favorite market here.