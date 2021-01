FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IU Fort Wayne is entering the second phase to determine the new campus mascot.

In December, the community received over 250 mascot ideas. After deliberations, IU Fort Wayne is asking the public to vote between four mascot names.

River Otters

Red Foxes

Summiteers

Saint Bernards

Voting takes place from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8. To cast your vote, visit IU Fort Wayne’s website.