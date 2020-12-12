Vorderman Volkswagen partners with First Responder’s Children Foundation for toy drive giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vorderman Volkswagen partnered with the First Responder’s Children Foundation for a toy drive giveaway on Saturday.

The was a part of the first Annual First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express program.

The first responders passed out 2,000 toys— 1,000 for boys and 1,000 for girls. Children ages two to 18 were eligible to receive gifts, with a one toy per child limit.

“We would like to thank all the heroic first responders who show up every day to keep us healthy and safe,” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation, which is based in New York.

“The First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express will share the magic of the holiday season with the children of first responders as well as through supporting toy drives spearheaded by first responders who are selflessly giving back to their local communities,” said Crane.