Von Maur ‘temporarily closed’ amid rumors of planned protest at Jefferson Pointe

The main entrance to Von Maur is boarded up Monday, June 1, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Von Maur has abruptly closed.

The high-end fashion store inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center boarded up its doors on Monday. A sign on one piece of plywood reads: “OUR STORE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

Calls to the store are sent to a voice message that indicates the store is closed.

The store was open as of 3 p.m. Monday, but a crew could be seen moving a load of lumber and plywood just outside the store.

It’s not clear why the store is closed.

A rumor of planned protest at the shopping center has been spread on social media. This comes as protests in downtown Fort Wayne have resulted in more than 100 arrests and damage to businesses and property.

WANE 15 reached out a Jefferson Pointe spokesperson Monday afternoon, but our request for information was denied. “Yes, we have been made aware,” the spokesperson said.