Volunteers work to keep homeless men and women warm with Bridge of Grace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers worked with Bridge of Grace Ministries this weekend to make sure that the city’s homeless population has a happy holiday.

Residents from Mount Vernon Park and members of Many Nations Church of the Nazarene crafted blankets, hats, and scarves to donate to homeless people around Fort Wayne on Sunday. There was no experience or crafting skills needed, just a desire to make a difference one person at a time.

“The short of it is that through the power of our community coming together to do good work,” said Rena Bradley, community development coordinator for Bridge of Grace. “We’ve seen tremendous change, tremendous progress happening in our neighborhood and it all starts at the scale of one person.”

They are also collecting feminine products and diapers to help mothers and women in need as a part of one of their last service projects of the year. The group typically sees hundreds of residents participate in community events like clean ups. According to Bradley, these have helped reduce the area crime rate by 63% and the burglary rate by 94%.