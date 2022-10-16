FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne.

The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.

The horses are all rescues, and one named Rosie has struggled for the last few months with fear of the trailer meant to bring her home.

So, clients and volunteers took a walk with Rosie– a two-day venture from the equestrian center to the Angola barn.

“We realized this is bigger than getting a horse back in a trailer to get to the other location,” said Allison Wheaton, the director of the program. “This has become a really great metaphor for being stuck and not following the box that society wants you to fit into. We thought, what other things can we do if we can’t force the situation, we can’t try different trailers. So we thought, well, why don’t we just walk it.”

The walk was expected to take over 13 hours. The group planned to start the venture Saturday, stop somewhere for the night, and continue the journey Sunday.

The equestrian center is now fundraising for mental health support.*

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.