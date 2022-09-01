FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s still time to sign-up to volunteer at one of the largest annual fundraising events in Fort Wayne. The Vera Bradley Classic raises money for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Pink Pickleball tournament in 2021

Last year, the multi-day golf and pickleball event raised $1.5 million.

This year’s Classic is Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at Wildwood Racquet Club for the pickleball tournaments. New this year is a Men’s Doubles competition Saturday morning. The 18-hole golf tournament, which is sold out, and the 9-hole golf tournament are both on Monday, September 19.

Volunteers are still needed for all events.

Here’s a link to register: Volunteer for the Vera Bradley Classic