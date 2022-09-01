FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s still time to sign-up to volunteer at one of the largest annual fundraising events in Fort Wayne. The Vera Bradley Classic raises money for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Last year, the multi-day golf and pickleball event raised $1.5 million.
This year’s Classic is Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at Wildwood Racquet Club for the pickleball tournaments. New this year is a Men’s Doubles competition Saturday morning. The 18-hole golf tournament, which is sold out, and the 9-hole golf tournament are both on Monday, September 19.
Volunteers are still needed for all events.
Here’s a link to register: Volunteer for the Vera Bradley Classic