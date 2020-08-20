Volunteers still needed for Great American Cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Great American Cleanup is just around the corner and volunteers are still needed.

The annual event is hosted by the city’s Solid Waste Department in an effort to improve the community. During the event, volunteers clean up trash in neighborhoods, vacant lots, trails, streets, roads, and rivers. Graffiti removal is included as well.

All cleanup areas will be outside however, in the instance where social distancing is not possible volunteers are required to wear a mask or face coverings.

“We knew with delaying the event because of the pandemic we would have fewer volunteers this year, but the need is still there and we’re hoping for a rush to sign up in the next few days. As it stands now, we only have about half of our usual 5,000 volunteers,” said Matt Gratz, Manager of the Solid Waste Department.

Officials say that anyone is welcome to volunteer as long as they register no later than Monday, August 24. This years clean up will start between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on September 19.

To register click here or call (260) 427-1345.