FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employees from seven local businesses spent Thursday cleaning, painting, and landscaping 11 Fort Wayne Community School buildings as a part of a Special Day of Caring.

A Special Day of Caring is hosted by United Way of Allen County. The goal of the volunteers was to get the buildings ready for kids coming back to school on August 10.

FWCS is one of the large school districts in the state with 50 schools and nearly 30,000 students. FWCS also offers seven magnet schools and high school baccalaureate programs called “Project Lead the Way” or “New Tech Academy.”

Regal Rexnord, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, UPS, Fort Wayne Metals, Hylant Group, FWCS, and United Way of Allen County were the seven local businesses that volunteered.

The schools that received the cleaning were: