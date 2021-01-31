Volunteers shovel driveways with NeighborLink

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Volunteers with NeighborLink Fort Wayne were out lending a hand with snow-covered driveways on Sunday.

WANE 15 caught up with a group of volunteers who were shoveling for homeowners on the southeast side of town. One volunteer managed to hit seven driveways throughout the day and was even joined by friends half-way through. First-time volunteer Will Oliva said he wanted to pitch in because that’s what people do when they live in a community.

“My friend posted on Facebook that he was out doing it so we heard about it and me and another friend came out and started getting to work,” said Oliva. “I just think it’s what we do in a community, just helping each other out whenever somebody else needs help.”

If you would like to volunteer, send an email to grace@nlfw.org or call 260-209-0074.