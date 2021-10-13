Volunteers needed to plant new trees in parks and public spaces for ‘Great Tree Canopy Comeback’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friends of the Parks of Allen County and area parks departments are looking for volunteers for the 20th annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback event.

On Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. – noon, volunteers will be planting new trees in parks and public spaces. The event will also include invasive species removal.

Volunteers of all ages will be planted in the following parks this year: McMillen Park, Werling Park and Beckett’s Run Trail near Concordia Seminary. Invasive species removal will take place at Beckett’s Run Trail as well as Vesey Park.

“To combat invasive species like Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive and Callery Pear, among others, there will be a variety of volunteer roles available,” the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said. “Planters will be in a group of five people planting trees, Tree Captains will be leading groups of Planters, Cutters will be removing invasive species, and Couriers will be transporting the invasive species to a designated area.”

Volunteers are asked to register in advance by emailing FotPoAC@gmail.com, responding to the Facebook event or downloading the signup form at www.facebook.com/yeaparks and mail it to P.O. Box 10152.

The parks and recreation department is asking that volunteers bring gloves, shovels, loppers, rakes and a wheelbarrow (if possible). Participants should also dress for the weather, as the work will be completed rain or shine.

Anyone wanting to donate a tree or wanting for more info is asked to visit yeaparks.com.