Volunteers needed for vaccine clinic at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Volunteer Center announced it is partnering with the Allen County Board of Health to provide volunteers for the ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Memorial Coliseum.

Volunteers are being used to help escort older adults requiring wheelchair assistance from curbside to inside Expo IV to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, the press release said..

“This is such a critical endeavor for our community and we are happy to support the efforts of the Allen County Department of Health to control the spread of COVID-19,” said volunteer executive director, Ani Etter.

People who are interested in volunteering can sign up through the Volunteer Center website and click on “I Want To Volunteer” to complete a profile. Once the profile is complete, the volunteer will have access to this volunteer opportunity as well as others within the community.

“We have both enjoyed greeting people arriving for their vaccines. The process has a great setup and runs smoothly. Many people mentioned how well organized it is on their way out the door,” said Jeffrey Metzger, a volunteer who has assisted multiple times with his wife at the clinic. “We enjoy volunteering and this is certainly an opportunity we will continue to participate in.”

The clinic is open by appointment only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana Department of Health. Visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.