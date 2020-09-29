Volunteers needed for elderly and disabled leaf raking assistance program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers are needed to help with the NeighborLink Fall Leaf Raking Assistance program.

NeighborLink Fort Wayne hopes to complete 100 leaf raking projects in 2020 and volunteers are needed.

Volunteers can sign up on the NeighborLink website or they can identify a project in their neighborhood and connect directly with that specific neighbor, the press release said.

Any elderly or disabled residents who need help with leaves this fall are asked to contact NeighborLink at 260-209-0074 or post projects directly on the NeighborLink website.