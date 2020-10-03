Volunteers needed for 19th annual Great Tree Canopy Cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Work around Fort Wayne’s riverfronts continue to make it a better place wildlife and native plants. Volunteers are needed to make this possible.

Saturday, October 24th is the Great Tree Canopy Comeback.

Friends of the Parks of Allen County invites citizens to partner with area parks & trails departments, non-profits, businesses, neighborhoods, and community volunteers to plant new trees in parks and public spaces during the 19th annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback.

The event will include invasive species removal to help sustainably continue forest regeneration in all parks and trails around Allen County. To combat invasive species like Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive and Callery Pear, among others, there are more opportunities for volunteering.

Volunteers are asked to register in advance by emailing FotPoAC@gmail.com, responding to the Facebook event, or downloading the signup form at www.facebook.com/yeaparks and mail it to P.O. Box 10152. T-shirts will be given to volunteers who pre-register by October 7.

The four different volunteer categories include: Planters in groups of five people planting trees; Tree Captains to lead groups of Planters; Cutters to remove invasive plants; Couriers to transport the debris to a designated disposal area.

Volunteers need to bring gloves, shovels, loppers, rakes and a wheelbarrow (if possible). Participants should also dress for the weather, as the work will be completed rain or shine.