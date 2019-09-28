Volunteers keep wheels running in Fort4Fitness races

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of people were downtown running in Fort4Fitness, but none of that would be possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers from around the community.

“We can’t do this without volunteers, absolutely not,” said Satin Lemon, Exec. Director of Fort4Fitness. With six different races in two days, it takes hundreds of volunteers to pull it together. “I would say it takes about 800 all this week, 800 to 1,000.

Among those of volunteers were around 40 Parkview employees set up in the Williams-Woodlands Neighborhood along Hoagland Avenue. Although they were being put to work, the excitement of cheering the runners on makes it a fun experience for them.

“It’s a blast, that’s why we get people coming out year after year,” said Shane Sullivan, a second year volunteer who was leading the Parkview group. “It’s just great to come out and get involved and cheer on the runners.”

First-time volunteer Brittany Thorp said she decided to help out to get to know her community.

“I’m actually new to Fort Wayne so I needed to get out and experience a staple in Fort Wayne, which is Fort 4 Fitness and I’m not disappointed yet.”

The wake up call might have been early but the energy from her fellow volunteers made it easy to keep her spirits up and help the runners make it to the finish line.

“When we started out, people were a little tired but now the energy is really, really big out here, it’s really fun so we’re handing out Gaterade and water and just encouragement.”

The senior and kids races did get cancelled due to all the rain on Friday night but Fort4Fitness hopes to know by next week if they will be holding those races on a different day.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the Fort4Fitness event.