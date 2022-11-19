FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning.

The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.

“Around this time of year, we know people may be short on funds or even food, so we like to give back to the community,” said Zeke Brown, the director of operations at the Impact Center.

A WANE 15 crew at the giveaway said cars were lined up more than an hour in advance to make sure they got a turkey. Brown said the giveaway started earlier than planned due to the line of traffic.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis.