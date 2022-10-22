ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area.

Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.

Organizers said the goal is to maintain young trees by adding mulch and removing invasive species as well as planting new trees.

Work with Friends of the Parks of Allen County, as well as local parks and trails departments, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are helping across four sites, including Memorial and Foster parks, Wabash and Erie Canal Towpath Trail in Fort Wayne, and Werling Park in New Haven.

It’s the 21st year for the event.

The workload varies by location and is divided into team efforts. Organizers said some specific positions needed include a courier/cutter, mulcher, and planter.