FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers are working Saturday morning to make Fort Wayne parks and neighborhoods look spotless.

Local organizations are contributing to the Great American Cleanup, a yearly campaign to remove litter from community parks, trails and other public spaces. Organizers said volunteers are given T-shirts, garbage bags and gloves by the city of Fort Wayne.

After the work is done, volunteers can relax at Headwaters Park with food, drinks, prizes and live entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the west side of the park, organizers said.