FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earth Day has come and gone, but volunteers continue to clean the planet with an event in Fort Wayne.

For nearly 30 years, the city has participated in the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program. It’s a time when the community can lend a hand to clean up neighborhoods and public spaces that have littered roadsides, parks, trails and riverways.

Groups of volunteers braved the rain this year armed with garbage bags, gloves, and t-shirts provided by the City of Fort Wayne. Three areas around the city were cleaned, including portions of Goshen Road, Ardmore Avenue and a railroad south of downtown.

Allen County residents- excluding commercial businesses- can drop off grass clippings, brush, twigs/branches, leaves and garden waste at 6202 Lake Avenue, the Biosolids Handling Facility in Fort Wayne. The service is free Saturday until 6 p.m.

In 2021, over 3,700 volunteers collected more than 109,600 pounds of litter and debris from neighborhoods, parks, riverbanks and roadsides around Fort Wayne.